Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Shershaah' Makers To Give Theatres A Miss, Opt For OTT Release?

For the past few weeks, there have been several reports speculating that many Bollywood movies will release on OTT given the current situation (due to pandemic). Recently, reports emerged that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah's makers are negotiating a deal with Netflix for an OTT release. Now, reports have it that makers of Shershaah will soon make an official announcement regarding the OTT release of the upcomer. The movie based on life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra was slated to hit the marquee on July 03, 2020, but looking at the current situation, the makers are sure they will not be able to release the film in the theatres.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several movies including Akshay Kumar's big-budgeted Laxmmi Bomb is opting for a digital release. Meanwhile, giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar + Disney are turning out to be a lucrative option, following which the makers of many small budget movies are reportedly contemplating to release their films on OTT.

Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead is based on Army martyr Vikram Batra's life. The movie directed by Vishnu Vardhan will reportedly narrate the untold story of the Param Vir Chakra awardee. The Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer is bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The makers of Shershaah released the first look poster of the film on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Check out the poster of Shershaah:

Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that Shershaah's leading lady Kiara Advani's upcoming movie- Indoo Ki Jawani too is heading for a digital release. The movie stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead and is reported to narrate a love story set in a small town. The shooting of the Kiara Advani starrer was recently wrapped. The makers of the Kiara Advani starrer are yet to respond to the OTT release rumours.

