Sidhu Moosewala's Mother Remembers Him On 29th Birth Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur penned a heartfelt note for her son who would have turned 29 today (June 11). The Punjabi singer was shot dead by some assailants last year, which sent shockwaves across the country. Remembering him on his second birthday after his death, her mother opened up about her feelings that she sealed inside her heart.

Her mother wished Sidhu Moosewala a happy birthday and reminisced about the time she held her son for the first time after Akal Purakh blessed her with a son. She wrote, "Blessings, I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world."

Charan Kaur further wrote, "Gone will be your pen, which was the identity of these qualities." She continued by writing that her son's small hands that once held the pen had no idea that it could create major changes in society. She added, "If at that time the Akal Purakh had told me that the son of whom I had become a mother, was born to guide the world to follow the path of truth and righteousness, I would have written the conspiracies and attacks in your account as my own." Lastly, she penned that she can feel her son's presence even though he hasn't been around and wishes that he stays happy wherever he is as she misses him the most.

(Sidhu Moosewala's mother pens a long heartfelt note on his birthday. | Image: Charan Kaur/Instagram)

About Sidhu Moosewala's death

(Sidhu Mooswala died after being shot by assailants. | Image: Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram)

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified miscreants a year ago while he was travelling in his car. If reports are to be believed, he was on the way to his relative's house when the incident took place. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital in Mansa wherein the doctors declared him dead.

About Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala was a famous Punjabi singer. His first track titled G Wagon released in 2017 was composed by him in Brampton, Ontario. However, he received recognition for his song titled So High. This song made him win the award for Best Lyricist at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards. The Punjabi singer's last song was titled The Last Ride that reportedly foretold his death.