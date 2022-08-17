SIIMA Awards 2022: 'Pushpa: The Rise', 'Karnan', 'Minnal Murali' Lead Among Top Nominees

The highly awaited South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back with its 10th edition, all set to take place in Bengaluru on 10th and 11th September 2022. Ahead of the ceremony, Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, Chairperson of SIIMA revealed the nominations for films released in 2021 in 4 languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, Karnan, Roberrt and Minnal Murali are leading the SIIMA Nominations in major categories in their respective languages. Take a look at the major contenders for the SIIMA Awards 2022.

SIIMA Awards 2022: Full list of major nominees in various languages

SIIMA Awards 2022 Tamil nominations

Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan starring Dhanush is at the top with 10 nominations, followed by Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor bagging 9 Nominations. Coming after these films are Master and Thalaivii with 7 Nominations each.

SIIMA Awards 2022 Telugu nominations

Sukumar and Allu Arjun's much-loved film Pushpa: The Rise is leading with 12 nominations. Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda comes second with 10 Nominations, while Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu are at the third spot.

SIIMA Awards 2022 Malayalam nominations

Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas is in the lead with 10 nominations followed by Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup with 8 nominations. Malik and Joji are tied at the next spot with 6 nominations each.

SIIMA Awards 2022 Kannada nominations

Tharun Sudhir's Roberrt starring Darshan is at the top with 10 categories, while Raj B Shetty's Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana comes second with 8 nominations. Yuvaratnaa directed by Santhosh Ananddram is in the third position with 7 nods.

