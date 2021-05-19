Siju Wilson Blessed With Baby Girl; Dulquer Salmaan Comments 'Baby Girls Are The Best'

Malayalam actor Siju Wilson of the Premam fame and his wife Shruthi Vijayan welcomed their first child on Monday, May 17. The actor took to his social media handle to share the news with the public. Ever since Siju posted the news on Instagram, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the actor from his industry colleagues and his fans.

Siju Wilson blessed with baby girl

Taking to Instagram, Siju Wilson shared a picture of him and his wife holding a pink star-shaped balloon with the words "It's a girl" printed on it. Along with the picture the actor wrote, "Happy to Announce the arrival of Our Sweet Darling Baby Girl, Last night May 17th. Thanks to Nature." Check it out.

Reactions to Siju Wilson's baby news

After the news was shared by the actor, many Malayalam celebs chimed in the comment section of the post to share their congratulatory messages. Charlie actor Dulquer Salmaan was all hearts for Suji Wilson's happy moment and wrote, "Congrats to the two of you !!! baby girls are the best !!! yayyy !! Other celebs like Siju's Premam co-stars Krisna Sankarand Nivin Pauly, Sharaf U Dheen, Sowmya Menon, Tovino Thomas and many others extended their wishes for the new parents. Siju's fans were also quick to pour congratulatory messages and flooded his comment section with heart emojis. Take a look at some of the comments below:

A look at Siju Wilson's movies

The actor rose to fame with his role as Roy Issac in Amrita TV's Just fun Chumma in 2012. Post that the actor has been a part of several Malayalam movies including Neram, Premam, Happy Wedding, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela and Aadhi. The actor was last seen in the 2021 movie Varayan in which he played the role of Eby Capuchin.

On the work front, Siju Wilson had made headlines a few weeks ago when pictures of his amazing physical transformation for his upcoming movie Pathonapatham Nootandu surfaced on the internet. The actor will be portraying the role of Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker in the historical drama directed by Vinayan. He will also be seen in Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan, Vaarthakal Ithuvare and Maareechan.

IMAGE: SIJU WILSON'S INSTAGRAM