Silambarasan TR Shares Emotional Note On KV Anand's Death; Calls It 'mind-numbing'

Ace director and cinematographer KV Anand's demise has resulted in a shock for the celebrities in the South Indian film industry. Messages expressing grief, shock and sadness over KV Anand's demise are pouring all over the internet. Actor Silambarasan TR took to Twitter to express his sadness over the news. He posted a long note in Tamil where he recalled his interaction with the late director.

Silambarasan TR's latest tweet about KV Anand's demise

Silambarasan TR, aka STR, took to Twitter to share an emotional message for KV Anand. In his message, STR revealed that he was supposed to work in Ko but he couldn't at that time due to certain circumstances. He recalled his conversations with the director where they used to discuss working together in a film. STR said that it is "mind-numbing" for him that KV Anand is no more.

Silambarasan TR further added that KV Anand never spoke loudly with anyone, nor did he hurt anyone. KV Anand would have continued to make films with his talent but he is gone too soon. STR concluded by saying that KV Anand's loss is an "irreparable one" to the Tamil film industry. He offered his condolence to director KV Anand's family.

About KV Anand

KV Anand is the founding member of the Indian Cinematographers Association (ICA). He began his career as an assistant to P.C. Sreeram. He later went on to carry out cinematography for several Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam films. Sivaji starring Rajinikanth was KV Anand's final work as a cinematographer. He turned to direct movies in 2005 with the Tamil movie Kana Kandaen. He has directed films like Anegan starring Dhanush and Kavan starring Vijay Sethupathi. His last movie was the 2019 action thriller film Kaapaan starring Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya in prominent roles.

About Silambarasan TR

Silambarasan TR, also known as STR or Simbu is an actor, director, producer and singer from the Tamil film industry. He has acted in several Tamil movies like Dum, Kovil, Kuththu, Saravana, Silambattam to name a few. He collaborated with Mani Ratnam for the first time for the 2018 movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. His first movie release of 2021 was Eeswaram which received mixed reviews. He will be seen in a special appearance in Hansika Motwani's next Maha. STR is currently preparing for his next film, a political action thriller called Maanaadu.

