'Sita Ramam': Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Announce Release Date Of Their Romantic-drama

Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sita Ramam, in which he will take on the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur. The actor and the team of the film took to social media to share some exciting news with their fans and followers and announced the release date of the film. The movie is set to get its worldwide release on August 5, 2022, and fans eagerly wait to watch the leading duo in action on the big screen.

Dulquer Salmaan announces Sita Ramam release date

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and announced the much-awaited Sita Ramam release date. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 5, 2022, and the actor called the film an 'epic story' as he broke the news to his fans online. He called the movie a 'love letter from the pages of history' as he expressed his love for it. In the short clip, he uploaded with the announcement, the actor was seen sitting as the pillion on a cycle as he donned a bright yellow sweater and held a note in his hand as he smiled from ear to ear. The Kurup star wrote, "An epic story. A film that felt like we stepped into a dream. Time travelling to a glorious era rich in colours, sights and sounds. This is a love letter from the pages of history delivered soon to theatres near you. #SitaRamam Worldwide Release on Aug 5th, 2022."

See the post here:

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, the film will also see Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna taking on a pivotal role. Earlier this month, the makers of the film piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release as they released the project's hit song titled Oh Sita Hey Rama. The lyrical video features glimpses of Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, who appeared to be deeply in love with each other. Mrunal was seen looking elegant in a gree saree, while Dulquer donned a smart black shirt.

Watch the Sita Ramam song 'Oh Sita Hey Rama' video here:

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan