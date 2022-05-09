'Sita Ramam': 'Oh Sita Hey Rama' Song Features Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Love Story

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sita Ramam. The actor will share screen space with Jersey star Mrunal Thakur and South actress Rashmika Mandanna in the forthcoming multi-lingual film. The makers of the film left fans in awe of the three stars with their first looks in the movie's teaser. As the film is expected to hit the theatres soon, the makers are fueling fans' excitement with continuous updates. They recently released the film's title track Oh Sita Hey Rama.

The lyrical video of the track Oh Sita Hey Rama has been released. The track is a beautiful melody that features a love story between the lead pair. In the lyrical video, Mrunal Thakur, who will portray Sita in the film, could be seen in a green-colored saree, while the Kurup star looked dapper in a black shirt. It also showcases Dulquer Salmaan's cop avatar. The song is crooned by SPB Charan and Ramya Behara, while Vishal Chandrashekhar arranged and composed it. Ananth Sriram penned the track's lyrics.

More about Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan announced the film's title last month, on the occasion of Ram Navami, April 10. The actor revealed the film will be released in four languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Sharing the news with his millions of fans, the Hey Sinamika star wrote, "Super hyped to present the first glimpse of our Sita Ramam. My homecoming with @vyjayanthimovies and first time collab with so many amazing artists."

He further went on to introduce the film's star cast and wrote, "The stunning and headstrong Sita to my Ram @mrunalthakur, the fireball rebel Afreen @rashmika_mandanna & the fearless and galant Vishnu Sir played by the gentleman actor, my beloved @sumanth_kumar Anna amongst others. Every single cast and crew member are of the finest in the country and it’s been a sheer blessing to experience this film."

"@hanurpudi sir your writing, passion, vision and boundless energy to bringing #SitaRamam to fruition was contagious and inspiring. @swapnaduttchalasani you’ve been the bedrock of this team backing this vision with all your might and conviction. Ashwini Dutt garu you will always be my favourite and your constant presence and commitment is something all of us can count on just like we would a father," he further added.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan