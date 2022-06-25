A month prior to its release, the makers of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer, Sita Ramam, have released the official teaser of the forthcoming film. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is all set for a theatrical release on August 5, 2022, with fans eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actors on the big screens.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the intense love drama has been bankrolled by Vyjayanathi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Bhoomika Chawla, and others will be seen in other important roles.

Sita Ramam Teaser Out

On Saturday, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to the official Twitter handle and unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of Sita Ramam. The teaser shows Dulquer Salmaan sporting an army uniform as he portrays a soldier in the upcoming film, while Mrunal Thakur plays his love interest. Set in 1965, the short video begins with the voiceover describing the soldier named Lieutenant Ram who has no family and friends to take care of him and then he gets his first letter in the army camp. The letter has been sent by a girl named Sita Mahalakshmi (played by Mrunal Thakur) who asserts that she is his wife.

This surprising lie by Sita brings a smile to Ram's face, following which he starts living in an imaginary world full of love. In the video, Thakur is introduced in a saree with a big sindoor on her forehead and face covered with red colours. Finally, after Ram and Sita meet, they are in a paradise where they both can't see anyone above each other. It is pertinent to note that Rashmika Mandanna's role in the story has still not been disclosed in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote on Twitter, "The magical tale of Sita and Rama’s undying love #declassified #SitaRamamTeaser: https://bit.ly/SitaRamamTeaser #SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @SonyMusicSouth #SitaRamamFromAug5 (sic)."

