'Sita Ramam' Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika And Mrunal Starrer An Epic Love Saga

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Sita Ramam is finally out, teasing an epic love saga amid a war-torn backdrop. The clip perfectly encapsualtes Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer) and Sita's (Mrunal) love story set in the earlier times, while also introducing Rashamika Mandanna's Afreen, who sets out to complete an important task.

Mrunal and Dulquer Salmaan's magical chemistry, riveting visuals, and Rashmika's very practical and serious Afreen among other things make Sita Ramam's trailer a delight to watch. The film has been written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, while Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling it.

Sita Ramam trailer out

The clip opens up with Rashmika Mandanna designated to deliver a letter to Sita Mahalakshmi that Lieutenant Ram had written 20 years ago. She then searches for Sita in every nook and cranny but comes to a dead end and decides to look for Ram first. Afreen faces several hurdles in her journey, with things looking bleak.

Adding to the drama is Ram’s superior Brigadier Vishnu Sharma (Sumanth). The trailer also has flashbacks of Ram and Sita's adorable love story. Teasing the video, Dulquer Salmaan mentioned, "Love, War and Everything In Between. The epic unfolds now!" Take a look.

Netizens seemed to be impressed by the trailer, mentioning that they can't wait to watch the film now. One Twitterati wrote, "#SitaRamamTrailer is highly interesting and engaging. Looks like a solid content-driven film. Great aesthetics! Looking forward to 5th August!" while another mentioned, "#SitaRamam Trailer is Just Awesome And Fab!!!@dulQuer Dialogue Delivery is Mind Blowing!! Pakka Blockbuster On Cards!!."

Apart from the leading trio, the film also stars Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj and Bhumika Chawla among others in pivotal roles. It is all set to release on August 5, 2022.

Image: Twitter/ @Iam_Bonganu