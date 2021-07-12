Sivakarthikeyan And Wife Aarthi Blessed With Baby Boy; Actor Pens Emotional Note

Indian Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, also known as SK, and his wife Aarthi are blessed with a baby boy. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared this happy news with his fans on Monday. However, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi also have a daughter, Aaradhana. Sivakarthikeyan's daughter, Aaradhana was born on October 22, 2013, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Sivakarthikeyan wrote on Twitter, "After 18 long years, my dad is born as my son. To ease years of my pain, my wife Aarthi has endured this pain. I thank her with tears in my eyes. Baby and mom are fine."

Sivakarthikeyan's Television career

Sivakarthikeyan predominantly works in Tamil films. Over time, the actor has donned several hats such as playback singer, producer, lyricist, and television presenter. He started his career with the premiere Tamil television channel STAR Vijay as a stand-up comedian. He appeared as an anchor for many reality shows on STAR Vijay including Boys Vs Girls Season 2, Jodi Number One Season 5, Airtel Super Singer 3, Koffee with Siva, and many more. He even hosted the 5th and 6th Vijay Awards.

Sivakarthikeyan’s debut movie, Marina, which was released in 2012, was helmed by director Pandiraj. However, many people did not know he worked in the film Aegan in 2008 helmed by Raju Sundaram. He shared the screen space with superstar Ajith but unfortunately, his scenes in the final version of the film were trimmed. The actor also bagged many awards. He won Special Prize Award for his debut performance in Marina at Tamil Nadu State Film Awards in 2012. His performances in the year 2013 won him Vijay Award for Entertainer of the Year. He has won three Behindwoods Gold Medal Awards, four Edison Awards, three SIIMA Awards, and three Vijay Awards.

Sivakarthikeyan upcoming movies

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in four movies scheduled for release in 2021 and 2022. Let's have a look at Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movies and their release dates,

Vaazhl ( directed by Arun Prabhu and Purushothaman; releasing on July 16, 2021)

Doctor ( directed by Nelson Dilipkumar; releasing on August 13, 2021)

Ayalaan ( directed by Ravikumar R; releasing in April 2022)

Don ( directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi; releasing on April 14, 2022)

(IMAGE: SIVAKARTHIKEYAN DOSS-INSTA/@SIVA_KARTIKEYAN-TWITTER)

