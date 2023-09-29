Skanda Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Pothineni Film Earns Rs 18.20 Crore Worldwide

Skanda was released on September 28 amid competition from other regional releases like Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2, Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi starrer Iraivan and Siddharth’s Chithha. Meanwhile, Hindi titles such as Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War are also running, vying for box office supremacy. As it turns out, Skanda has emerged as the winner despite getting a crowded release.

3 things you need to know:

Skanda features Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar and Prince Cecil.

The film is written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

Skanda was released with a U/A certificate.

Skanda puts up a strong total on opening day

The Telugu film made Rs 11.5 crore at the box office in India on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. While the majority of its collection came from the AP/TG region, it managed to earn Rs 50 lakh for its Hindi version. It witnessed a poor show at the Tamil Nadu box office as well given it faced fierce competition from Chandramukhi 2, Iraivan and Chithha.

(Skanda currently appears to be a blockbuster in the making | Image: ssscreens/X)

Skanda worldwide collection

According to Vamsi Kaka, Skanda ended up minting Rs 18.20 crore worldwide. This is a healthy day one gross figure, indicating that the film is receiving a good response on the global level.

With Iraivan minting Rs 2.5 crore and Chandramukhi 2 earning Rs 7.5 crore, it appears that Skanda has become a hit in the coming time.