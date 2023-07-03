Skanda Title Glimpse: Ram Pothineni Goes On A Killing Spree

Filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu and actor Ram Pothineni have joined forces for an upcoming Telugu film, billed as a thrilling mass-action entertainer. The duo has once again set the Telugu film industry abuzz with an exciting update about their highly anticipated collaboration, which was till now being referred to as BoyapatiRAPO. On Monday, the makers revealed the title of the film.

3 things you need to know

Sreeleela plays the female lead opposite Ram Pothineni.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 15.

It will be full of action and the same was hinted in the poster and the teaser glimpse.

Film's title pays tribute to Lord Karthikeya

Boyapati Sreenu and Ram Pothineni's upcoming film has been titled Skanda: The Attacker. The makers of the film recently dropped the title glimpse on social media. The title pays tribute to Lord Karthikeya, also known as Subrahmanya Swamy or Skanda. The protagonist channels the ferociousness of the lord. The captivating title poster features Ram wielding Lord Karthikeya's weapon, Vel, adding an element of authenticity and intrigue.

(Title poster of Skanda | Image: Ram Pothineni/Instagram)

The recently unveiled title glimpse has left fans and movie enthusiasts excited. Ram makes a stunning appearance in a rugged avatar. The glimpse showcased an intense fight sequence where the actor fearlessly confronted a gang of goons in a temple pond. Accompanied by the thumping background score composed by S Thaman, the visuals are brimming with high-octane energy.

The action-packed scene is choreographed by Stun Shiva. Sharing the video on Twitter, the makers wrote, "It will be Massive, Explosive & Energetic! The Much Awaited #BoyapatiRAPO Titled as #Skanda - The AttackerHere's the Mass Title Glimpse."

Skanda: The Attacker set for September release: Know more details

In this much-anticipated film Skanda: The Attacker, Ram Pothineni shares the screen with Sreeleela. The movie will hit the screens on September 15. It will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.