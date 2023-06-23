Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela Starrer Boyapati Rapo Gets Preponed; New Date Announced

Boyapati RAPO, an upcoming pan-Indian film featuring Ram Pothineni in a prominent role, is on the verge of completion and gearing up for an early theatrical release. This high-octane mass action entertainer promises a thrilling experience for audiences. Originally it was scheduled to hit the screens on October 20, 2023, coinciding with the festive occasion of Dussehra.

3 things you need to know

Ram Pothineni starrer will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

Sreeleela is the female lead in Boyapati RAPO.

Ram Pothineni was last seen in the film titled The Warrior.

Boyapati RAPO gets a new release date

Actor Ram Pothineni's yet-to-be-untitled movie with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu has been slated to release on a new date. The movie which was supposed to be released on October 20, 2023, on Dusshera will be released in advance for the fans. The movie will now hit the big screens on September 15, 2023.

(The new poster of Ram Pothineni starrer Boyapati RAPO. | Image: @ramsayz/Twitter)

Along with the new release date, the makers also released a poster of the Ram Pothineni starrer. The poster featured the actor resting on a cot dressed in a white kurta and veshti in a village backdrop. While resting amid the greenery, the actor was seen in a rugged look as he sipped his beverage.

Cast and crew behind Boyapati RAPO

Ram Pothineni's pan-Indian film is helmed by Boyapati Sreenu. The last film he directed was titled Akhanda and featured Nandamuri Balakrishna as the main lead. Apart from that, Sreeleela will play a prominent role in Boyapati RAPO and the music will be composed by S Thaman. He was also the music director of Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu. On the other hand, the dialogues are penned by M Rathnam, and the cinematography is handled by Santhosh Detake.