'Kurup': Dulquer Salmaan Extends Gratitude To Viewers As Movie Enters The 75 Crore Club

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has been riding high on the success of his latest biographical thriller outing titled Kurup which has been appreciated across the world. Essaying the role of a criminal named Sukumara Kurup, who is wanted by the Kerala State Police Department since 1984, the actor received major props for his performance. The love and support reflected on the box office collection as the film has now entered the prestigious 75 crore club.

Dulquer Salmaan extends graitude to fans

Taking to his Instagram on November 25, the 35-year-old announced the film has successfully collected 75 crores with over 35,000 shows completed worldwide. He extended his gratitude for receiving love and support from the fans for hitting the impressive benchmark. He wrote, "75 Crores and counting. Only gratitude to all our viewers. We went in with prayers and you showered us with love.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️#Kurup running in Cinemas near you, worldwide![sic]."

Netizens appeared ecstatic as they joined in on the actor's celebration of the film's success. The comment section was spammed with heart and fire emoji to show their appreciation. One user also hoped that the film would cross the 100 crore benchmark as they wrote, "Congratulations... 100 Crore in few more Days 🎉🎉🎉🎉 No one deserves it more than you DQ[sic]."

More on 'Kurup'

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie will also feature actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko, Indrajith Sukumaran and more. The movie is backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments. Kurup was released theatrically on November 12 on over 1,500 screens across the world.

Earlier, the actor was enthused over the film's success after it crossed the 50 crore mark as he penned a note to his followers. He wrote, "Wow!! This is huge !!! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories have all paid off. When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you[sic]."

(Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan)