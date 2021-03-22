Sonalee Kulkarni's Insta Post To Rasika Sunil's Video; Weekend Roundup Of Marathi Celebs

The weekend saw several celebrities taking to Instagram to share several fun-filled moments with their fans. From pictures from photoshoot to an adventurous actress flying the plane for the first time, social media was buzzing with new updates from popular Marathi celebrities. Here are the Instagram posts round-up of five Marathi celebrities over the weekend. Take a look!

Sonalee Kulkarni

The 32-year-old actress donned a beautiful Chandrakala Paithani for Mata Sanman 2021. Sonalee Kulkarni treated her fans with multiple pictures of her look from her event. Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram video was dedicated to World Poetry Day where she can be seen unboxing a package in which the designer of the Paithani, wrote a poetry. Compliments and praises for Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram posts for her traditional look were flooded in the comment section.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Choricha Mamla actress Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram post flaunted her fashion quotient with a self-styled outfit. Sporting a yellow formal jacket with matching pants, the actress paired it with a black bralette to give the look an edge. With sleek hair, Amruta went for a natural glam and big hoop earrings. The outfit was a hit among her fans as compliments for Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram photos flooded the comment section.

Tejaswini Pandit

Tu Hi Re actress Tejaswini Pandit shared cute pictures on her Instagram over the weekend with a lengthy caption. Donning a beautiful saree, the actress cutely posed with a pout and throwing up a peace sign. She captioned the post as 'Sunday Funday' and elaborated the caption by writing 'Fifty shades of me'. Several fans were in awe of the actress as evident from the comment section.

Prajakta Mali

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a picture from her fashion photoshoot with photographer Vinay Raul. The actress wore a beautiful saree for the photoshoot and posed with a bright smile for the camera. Prajakta wrote a Marathi poem in the caption to match the vibe of the photo and honour World Poetry Day.

Rasika Sunil

Majhya Navryachi Bayko fame Rasika Sunil shared a fun video with her followers on Instagram where she can be seen flying a plane. In the video, the adventurous actress can be seen sporting the necessary headphones with her hands on the controller of the plane and flying it with ease and composure. She informed her fans in the caption that it was a throwback video from when she took her flying lessons. Rasika Sunil's photos and videos on Instagram are filled with her fashion photoshoots and personal moments.