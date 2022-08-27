Sonali Phogat's Death: Critical Audio Tape Shows Accused PA Evading Her Nephew's Questions

Days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat's alleged murder, Republic Media Network accessed a critical audio clip on Saturday. The seconds-long clip is of a telephonic conversation between Phogat's nephew Sachin and her personal assistant, an accused in the case, Sudhir Sangwan.

Sachin- Are you still there? Sudhir- Yes, in Goa. Sachin- Post-mortem is being conducted? Sudhir- Don't know, it may happen today, may happen tomorrow. Sachin-How did this happen? Sudhir- Don't know brother how this happened...I am unable to understand... Sachin- Okay. Were you also there? Sudhir- Yes, everything was alright at night. In the morning, around 7-7:30, I had left her in the room for 5-7 minutes and in that time, this happened.

Sonali Phogat's mysterious death

Remanded to 10-day police custody, Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh were arrested in connection with the alleged murder on Friday. During the interrogation, police said that the two had confessed that they had intentionally made her drink a liquid mixed with some "noxious" chemical while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

The arrests were made after an FIR was filed on the complaint of the Phogat family. Her bother, Rinku Dhaka in the complaint alleged that Sudhir told them that the film shooting was there on August 24. But hotel rooms were booked only for two days, on August 22 and 23. "There was no film shoot. It was false. We didn’t see any actor or film shoot here," he said.

He also alleged that Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death. During the conversation, Phogat had told the family member that Sudhir had given her 'food laced with some intoxicant'.

On August 22, Phogat was taken to the St. Anthony's Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, where she was declared brought dead. A heart attack was initially suspected to be the cause behind her death.

Image: Republic world, Instagram