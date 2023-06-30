Sonam Bajwa Is 'beyond Grateful' After Carry On Jatta 3 Scripts History At Box Office

Sonam Bajwa is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Carry On Jatta 3. Her film scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing opening-day Punjabi film. She expressed her happiness by sharing a note on social media.

3 things you need to know

Carry On Jatta 3 was released on June 29.

The film earned Rs. 4.30 crore on its opening day.

It surpassed the record of Honsla Rakh and emerged as the highest-grossing opening-day Punjabi film.

Sonam Bajwa is 'beyond grateful'

In her note, Sonam Bajwa expressed her immense gratitude and joy as the film surpassed box office expectations and defied the notion of limited reach for Punjabi cinema. She said that the movie's outstanding opening day collection marked a milestone for the industry, proving its broad appeal and audience support worldwide. The actress thanked the Punjabi film audience and supporters from all around the world for creating history. "This is not just our victory but yours," she wrote.

(Sonam Bajwa pens note on social media | Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram)

Carry On Jatta 3's record-breaking opening day

Carry On Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, set a new benchmark for Punjabi films with its remarkable first-day performance at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 4.30 crore domestically, making it the highest-grossing opening day for any Punjabi film. This triumph overshadowed the previous record held by Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam, and Shehnaaz Gill, which had earned Rs 2.60 crores on the opening day.

(A still from Carry on Jatta 3 | Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram)

Throughout Punjab, the film exhibited a strong presence in theaters. The film's overall occupancy rate reached 57.36 percent, with evening and night shows witnessing impressive occupancies of around 71.90 percent and 71.15 percent, respectively.

The film also features Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, and Karamjit Anmol. While Carry On Jatta earned approximately Rs. 61 lakh, the second installment collected Rs. 3.61 crores on its opening day.