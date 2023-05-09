Sonam Bajwa Opens Up About Being Sidelined: I Was Bullied For My Skin Colour

Sonam Bajwa recently opened up about being sidelined. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress spoke about her "terrific" childhood experience. She said that she was shunned for her skin colour.

Sonam shared that she was bullied for her skin colour because, unlike other Punjabis, she wasn't fair enough. She further mentioned that some of her relatives never invited her to their house before but when she started doing well in her career, they called and invited her to their house. "This is life. Everyone respects successful people be it in industry or society," she said.

'People have sidelined me'

In the same interview, Sonam Bajwa said that people have sidelined her at a young age. Meanwhile, the actress said that it didn't affect her when celebrities got more importance than her as she had seen worse than this. "The only thing we can do is we don't ever become like them. So yes, people have sidelined me, and that too at an age, where you don't understand why they were doing this. So in the industry, when it was shunned and big and successful celebs were given importance, so to be honest, it did not affect me much as I had seen much worse than this," she said.

"I have also experienced that the makers would remove me from a film and not even let me know. So I have been through such times, but it doesn't affect me much," she added. On the work front, Bajwa was touring across the United States along with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and Disha Patani among others. The actress was last seen in Sher Bagga alongside Ammy Virk. The film was directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.