Sonam Bajwa Talks About Facing Sexism At Home: My Mother Forced Me...

Sonam Bajwa recently opened up about facing sexism at her home. In a recent interview, the actress said that she personally faced inequality and discrimination from her parents. She shared that when her brother used to play outside in the summers, her mother forced her to be in the kitchen.

Sonam thinks that inequality is ingrained deeply in society as girls are expected to cook, while boys manage to get away. She said that everyone face discrimination since childhood as sons and daughters are treated differently. She further shared that her brother wasn't taught how to do basic kitchen chores.

The actress also shared how the roles between her and her brother have been reversed. She stated that her brother currently resides in Canada, where he doesn't have any household help. She further shared that he does cooking and cleaning on his own, which she sees as a form of "revenge." She said to The Indian Express, "I do tell my mother that had you taught him then, it would have been beneficial for him. I really felt bad as a kid when i used to face these things."

'Films have shown that audiences appreciate women as lead'

In the same interview, Sonam Bajwa also shared that women-centric films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kahani, The Dirty Picture, and Queen among others have shown that audiences appreciate women as lead in films. She said the audience's taste has evolved as they are looking for something fresh. On the professional front, Sonam Bajwa is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Godday Godday Chaa. The storyline revolves around the inequality faced by women in their own homes. Opening up about her film, she said that it will cater to every genre of people, irrespective of their age. She further stated that Indians understand these emotions and will rejoice together with the women in her film.