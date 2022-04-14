Actor Pranitha Subhash is on cloud nine as the south star is expecting her first child with her husband Nitin Raju. Ever since the actor announced her pregnancy on her husband's 34th birthday, she has been constantly treating her fans with adorable glimpses of how she is embracing her pregnancy journey. Recently, Pranitha took to her social media handle and posted a video that will inspire all the to-be moms.

Actor Pranitha Subhash shares a video of her workout session

On Thursday, Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy workout with her husband Nitin Raju. In the clip, the south diva is seen doing some light stretches in the gym. She also posted a mirror selfie with her husband. The actor opted for an oversized white printed t-shirt and black biker shorts for the gym session. Sharing the video and the picture, the Hello Guru Prema Kosame actor captioned the post as "Keeping it light 💪🏻". Here take a look at the video-

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens' flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. One of the users wrote "Healthy body, healthy mind" another wrote "Stunning mesmerizing gorgeous beauty (multiple emoticons)"

Pranitha Subhash flaunts her baby bump in latest pic

Earlier on Wednesday, Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic where the Hungama 2 actor is seen sporting a grey coloured sweatshirt and is seen standing in front of a mirror flaunting her baby bump. Sharing, the post, the soon-to-be mom captioned the post as "The first thing u start doing when you get to know ur preg is checking ur tummy every time you cross the mirror (multiple emoticons)" Fans' showered love on the post and they flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments. Here take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Pranitha Subhash on April 11, 2022 took to her Instagram and posted a bunch of adorable photos on her social media revealing the news of her pregnancy. In the first two images, she can be seen flaunting her sonography images while lovingly posing with her husband. In the next two, she added glimpses of her positive pregnancy test.

Image: Instagram/@pranitha.insta