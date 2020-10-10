Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Condition Deteriorates, Shifted To ICU

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was hospitalised on October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19. He was shifted to ICU and PTI has now reported that his health condition has worsened. Know Soumitra Chatterjee's health update:

Also Read | Soumitra Chatterjee Stable, No Rise In Body Temperature

Soumitra Chatterjee's health update

On October 7, PTI reported that veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health was stable and there was no rise in his body temperature. However, as per their recent reports, his health condition had worsened. According to his neurologist, the 85-year-old actor was at an “acute confusional stage”. His neurologist suggested him to be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit for recovery.

Also Read | Padma Bhushan-winner Bengali Veteran Soumitra Chattopadhyay Test Positive For COVID-19

He told PTI that Soumitra Chatterjee was shifted to the ICU. He was experiencing restlessness and reached an 'acute confusional stage'. He mentioned that the actor was shifted to the ICU for close monitoring. He added that they had to be more careful with Soumitra as he is having several co-morbidities. The Dadasaheb Phalke winner is currently hospitalised in Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata. He had recently started shooting again for his films.

Who is Soumitra Chatterjee?

Soumitra Chatterjee started his career by working as a radio announcer at All India Radio. When legendary director Satyajit Ray was looking for the cast of Aparajito, Soumitra got in touch with him. However, he did not fit the role and was rejected. two years later, Satyajit Ray remembered his face and cast him in Apur Sansar, the third film in Ray's iconic Apu Trilogy. In the year 1959, Soumitra played his debut role of adult Apu. The veteran actor also played Ahalya's husband in the popular Bengali short film Ahalya starring Radhika Apte.

Image Source: Still from Apu Sansar

Also Read | Not Necessary To Become The Character You Portray: Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee went on to make 11 films with Satyajit Ray and was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2012. He has also worked in various blockbuster Bengali films like Abhijan, Aranyer Din Ratri, Ashani Sanket, Charulata as Amal, Sonar Kella, and Joi Baba Felunath as Feluda, Ghare Baire as Sandeep, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Shakha Proshakha, and Ganashatru. He also went on to do theatre in the late 50s. In 2004, he was awarded Padma Bhushan and in 2012 he received the Legion d'Honneur from the France government.

Also Read | Soumitra Chatterjee Urges Citizenship Law Agitators Not To Resort To Violence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.