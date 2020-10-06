Padma Bhushan-winner Bengali Veteran Soumitra Chattopadhyay Test Positive For COVID-19

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay has tested positive for the contagious novel coronavirus on Tuesday, October 6, as reported by Business Standard. The Apur Sansar fame actor has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The legendary icon underwent the tests since he wasn’t keeping well. According to the portal, the samples for the COVID-19 tests were collected on Monday and his reports that came earlier in the day, showed him positive for the virus.

ALSO READ| Political Killings New Normal In Bengal, Says BJP After Party Leader Shot Dead; Demands CBI Probe

The Padma Bhushan winner was reportedly ill and on the medical advice of his doctors, the veteran star opted for the test. He had been kept under medical observation. Not much about his health has been so far discovered, fans of the star are waiting for an official health update from his close family members or medical representative.

ALSO READ| Lottery Sambad Result 5.10.2020: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Resul

Soumita Chattopadhyay, who is also known as Soumitra Chatterjee, was last seen on the silver screen in Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee directed 2019 film Sanjhbati. Bankrolled by Atanu Ray Chaudhuri, the movie veteran essayed the role of Chana Dadu in the film. Sanjhbati reflects the life of an old lady, namely Sulekha, who lives alone as her son works abroad. The premise of the film indulges in showcasing how badly the lonely mother misses her son. While doing so, she also interacts with her caretakers whose lives have been emphasised in an interesting way onscreen.

ALSO READ| BJP Leader Shot Dead In West Bengal, Vijayvargiya Demands CBI Inquiry

About Soumitra Chattopadhyay’s stellar career

Soumitra Chattopadhyay is widely popular for his fourteen collaborations with the Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray. His notable works include hit films like Apu Trilogy, Abhijan, Charulata, Sonar Kella, Joi Baba Felunath, and many more. The critically acclaimed actor made his acting debut with Ray’s Apur Sanskar and ever since then there was no turning back for him. In his prolific career, he has been awarded several honourable accolades which include winning not one but two National Film Awards. Back in 2012, he also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is India’s highest cinema award. Soumitra has also earned the Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India in 2004.

ALSO READ| Kamal Haasan's Only Bengali Movie 'Kabita' And Everything You Need To Know About It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.