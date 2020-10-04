Kamal Haasan's Only Bengali Movie 'Kabita' And Everything You Need To Know About It

Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular names in the Indian movie industry. The actor is mainly known for his work in the Tamil movie industry but has appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi movies as well. Fans will be surprised to know that not only has Kamal Haasan ruled the South Indian and Bollywood movie industry but has also worked in a Bengali language movie. Here is all about the only Bengali language movie that Kamal Haasan has appeared in. Read ahead to know more about the movie.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Did Blink And Miss Roles In THESE Movies Before His Big Debut As The Lead

Kamal Haasan’s only Bengali language movie

Having made his acting debut in 1960 with A Bhimsingh’s Tamil language romantic drama movie, Kalathur Kannamma, Kamal Haasan had successfully made a huge name for himself by the 1970s. After becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the South movie industry, Kamal Haasan decided to explore and expand his work. In 1977, Kamal Haasan was cast to play the lead character in the Bengali language feature film, Kabita.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan’s Critically Acclaimed Movies That Have The Highest Ratings On IMDb

Kabita has been directed by Bharat Shamsher and cast Kamal Haasan, Mala Sinha, Ranji Mallick, Anil Chatterjee, and Samit Bhanja as the lead characters. The movie is a remake of the Tamil classic movie, Aval Oru Thodar Kathai (1974) where Kamal Haasan was cast to play the character of a neighbour. The actor played the same role in the Bengali remake.

Also Read | Kamal Hasaan Movies That Have Been Directed By The Artist Himself

Kamal Haasan also appeared in the Telugu remake of the movie, Anthuleni Katha (1976). The actor was cast opposite Jayaprada, playing a different character of her boss and a suitor. Kamal Haasan also made a guest appearance in the Kannada remake of the movie, Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu (1983).

In this movie, Kamal Haasan had appeared with his real-life niece Suhasini playing the lead character. The only remake of this movie that kamal Haasan didn't appear is the Hindi movie Jeevan Dhaara (1982) that cast Rekha as the lead character.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan’s Popular Telugu Movies That Are A Must Watch For All His Fans

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil language movie. The movie was announced on September 16, 2020. The untitled upcoming movie is expected to release in 2021.

Source: Kamal Haasan Filmography

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.