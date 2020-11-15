Sourav Ganguly Offers His Last Respects To The Legendary Actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Sourav Ganguly came forward to offer his last respects to the legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who passed away due to COVID-19 related health complications on Sunday, November 15. He was 85.

'U have done so much': Sourav Ganguly

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President had posted an image of his interaction with the veteran actor supposedly during a function. The former Indian skipper captioned the image as 'U have done so much ..u can rest in peace ...'.

U have done so much ..u can rest in peace ... pic.twitter.com/MoASWLUsqQ — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee's glorious career

The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor had a lion's share in the unparalleled contribution to the world of art and cinema. He was a multi-talented artist as he donned various roles as a screenplay artist, a dramatist, a theatre performer, a poet, and a literary composer. Chatterjee shot to fame with his notable performance in Satyajit Ray’s Apu trilogy, 'Apur Sansar' (1959). The iconic actor, however, delivered unforgettable roles in other masterpieces that unfurled his subtlety earned him the distinction.

He shared great chemistry with the legendary producer-director Satyajit Ray who featured Chatterjee in 14 of his films. The late actor acted in over 200 movies that were mostly shot in black and white.

Chatterjee grabbed his first National Award for Best Actor in Podokkhep (2006) for his mind-blowing role in the movie and was also honoured with few Special Jury Awards. The film premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival and laid prospects for the notable actor to be honoured with Padma Shri which he consistently turned down.

Chatterjee's daughter Poulomi Basu, who was present there, thanked the actor's followers and fans for their support for the last 40 days when he was in the hospital. Basu said the mortal remains of the iconic actor would be taken to his Golf Green home and then to the famed Technicians Studio, the nerve center of the Bengali film industry, where members of the film fraternity and technicians will pay their last respects to him.



The 'Ábhijan' star's body will be then taken to Rabindra Sadan to allow people have their last glimpse of the actor and from there he will be taken to Keoratla crematorium in a procession in the evening observing the coronavirus regulations. Banerjee announced that there would be a gun salute before the last rites as a mark of respect to the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee.

