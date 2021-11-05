South Indian Star Mohanlal Celebrates Diwali With Sanju Baba In Dubai; Shares Pics

South Indian star Mohanlal and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt reunited for yet another Diwali. Both Mohanlal and Dutt share a great bond and just like last year, both the actors celebrated the festival of lights in Dubai. Mohanlal took to his official Twitter handle and treated their fans and followers with a picture featuring himself and Dutt.

Mohanlal celebrates Diwali with Sanjay Dutt

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mohanlal posted a picture in which he can be seen posing with Sanjay Dutt aka Sanju Baba. The duo can be seen flashing their bright smiles as they looked into the camera. Mohanlal wore an off-white coloured kurta, while Sanju Baba opted for black ethnic wear. As for the caption, Mohanlal wrote, "Diwali with Sanju Baba @duttsanjay[sic]."

The snaps, which were also shared on Instagram, took the internet by storm for all the right reasons. Many fans and followers flooded the comments section with lovely wishes and messages. Several of them simply dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Mohanlal & Sanjay Dutt celebrated Diwali 2020 in Dubai

Last year as well, Mohanlal and Sanjay Dutt gave major friendship goals to their fans. They celebrated the festival of lights together in the year 2020 in Dubai. Mohanlal had shared a picture on his Instagram handle where he can be seen posing with Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Maanayata. While Dutt and Maanayata sported ethnic outfits, Mohanlal opted for a casual look. Several videos of the trio enjoying Main Shayar Toh Nahi from late actor Rishi Kapoor's flick, Bobby, took over the internet.

Mohanlal and Dutt met several years ago in Mysore where the duo was filming for their respective projects.

Mohanlal and Sanjay Dutt's respective projects

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the upcoming flick by the director Priyadarshan’s magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film follows the journey of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was the naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut. Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Mohammad Ali aka Kunajali Parakkar IV. Along with Mohanlal, the film boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhudeva, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt is awaiting the release of the highly-anticipated flick, KGF 2. Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2 is a PAN India film and the sequel of the 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash in the lead role of a Mumbai criminal named Rocky, who aspires to gain more power after eliminating a prominent gangster Garuda. However, despite his background, Rocky still fights for the poor and tries to live as per his late mother's values. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Adheera, the co-lead and main antagonist in the film, the character, which is given multiple mentions in the first instalment. After several delays, the film is set to hit the theatres on April 22, 2022.

(Image: Twitter/@mohanlal)