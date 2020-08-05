SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says ‘Don’t Call Me, I’m Doing Fine’

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam took to his social media to share a video today, which is on August 5, to inform his fans and friends from the hospital that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer revealed that he had been experiencing fever, cold and congestion which had led him to get tested to avoid any kind of risk. He added that his reports showed mild symptoms of coronavirus and the doctors advised him to be home quarantined and take proper medications. The Saathiya Yeh Tune singer went on to say that he decided to get admitted to the hospital nevertheless as his family members were extremely concerned at home.

SP Balasubrahmanyam tests COVID-19 positive

The singer shared a video wherein he stated all about his symptoms along with his present condition. Balasubrahmanyam said that he was having some discomfort for the past few days. He added that he started experiencing chest congestion, cold, and fever on an on-and-off basis. The Pehla Pehla Pyaar singer went on to say that he did not want to take the situation lightly so he decided to get himself tested. He then revealed that the doctors said that he had some mild symptoms of corona and that he should quarantine himself at home while taking the prescribed medications.

SP Balasubrahmanyam admits being in good health

SP Balasubrahmanyam went on to say but he instead admitted himself to the hospital as he did not want his family members to get concerned. He assured his fans that he is in good hands now. The singer further said that nobody should worry about him much as he is in good health.

The ace singer added that people should not call him up and ask him how is he doing. The Dil Deewana singer said that he is perfectly doing fine and just has a cold now. He assured his fans that his fever has also subsided and that he will be fine in two days. He went on to thank all his fans for their concern. He added that he could not attend to each and every call as he has come to the hospital for some rest and does not wants to be disturbed.

(Pic courtesy: SP Balasubrahmanyam Facebook)

