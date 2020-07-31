Video: Coronavirus Positive Persons Get Sports And Music At Care Centre To Stay Balanced

The unprecedented coronavirus outbreak has rocked the entire world since the beginning of 2020. From lockdowns to life in isolation, millions of people are now facing an array of brand new circumstances while also maintaining personal hygiene. Amid these gloomy times, the people who have been infected with coronavirus are usually kept in quarantine centres to avoid further transmission. However, Collector and District Magistrate Gandham Chandrudu recently shared uplifting images of COVID-19 positive persons ‘not patients’ playing badminton.

Sharing the image son Twitter, IAS Chandrudu said that recreational activities including sports, music and constant motivation can keep anyone balanced even if it is people infected with fatal pathogen living in isolation from rest of the world. The pictures where several persons can be seen involved in a game of badminton are from Covid Care Centre, JNTU, Ananthapuramu.

Sports,Music and Motivation can keep anyone balanced in the times of difficulties. Provided all the three to Corona Positive Persons( not “patients”) at Covid Care Centre,JNTU,Ananthapuramu pic.twitter.com/x8DdwoYHAP — Gandham Chandrudu IAS (@ChandruduIAS) July 30, 2020

Internet users laud the ‘great initiative’

The post has already garnered well-wishes and appreciations of hundreds of internet users who called it a wonderful initiative. Many even noted the efforts of the ‘great administration’ that is taking great care of the COVID-19 positive patients. This comes when according to John Hopkins University tally, the total coronavirus cases in the nation have surpassed 1.6 million and deaths have reached 35,743.

No words to speak....when is the last time people come across this kind of administrator ?.. — Rajesh Reddipalli (@rajee183) July 30, 2020

Thank you so much sir..

Your wholehearted support sir..

In above pics, iam playing a ball badminton.. — Salmanbasha (@apdsalmanbasha) July 30, 2020

It's great effort to transform the Covid positive patients to life's positive persons to beat idle brain's workshop. — Namaseva Harikrishna (@NamasevaH) July 30, 2020

Grt initiative sir... — Sriram... (@Jagadee80977434) July 30, 2020

The new trend of the present officers is sir tnq u sir 🙏 — Raja Radha Pothineni (@RajaPothineni) July 30, 2020

Wonderful gesture Sir — MEGASTAR FAN (@Myself_Dhruva) July 30, 2020

