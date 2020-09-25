Last Updated:

SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj & Others Offer Condolences

Recently, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in Chennai at the age of 74. See how the South Indian film stars reacted to the singer's death.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

In a shocking turn of events, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, aged 74, passed away on September 25 in Chennai. SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in August and was hospitalised at MGM Healthcare. SP Balasubrahmanyam's death news came as a shock to the South Indian film fraternity, as many stars mourned the singer’s untimely demise on social media and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Take a look at how South Indian film celebrities reacted to the news of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s tragic demise:

There will never be another #RIPSPB . An unbearable loss . Strength to the family 😔

Hospital releases statement

SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by wife Savitri and his two children - daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan, who will be performing the singer's last rites. On September 4, Subrahmanyam had tested negative for COVID-19, however, the singer still continued to be on the ventilator and ECMO. The hospital also released an official statement addressing the news:

All about SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam worked predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries and had recorded over 40,000 songs in nearly 16 Indian languages. In his career, SP Balasubrahmanyam bagged nearly six National Film Awards for his works in four different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. More so, the singer had earned civilian awards such as Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.

