SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj & Others Offer Condolences

In a shocking turn of events, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, aged 74, passed away on September 25 in Chennai. SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in August and was hospitalised at MGM Healthcare. SP Balasubrahmanyam's death news came as a shock to the South Indian film fraternity, as many stars mourned the singer’s untimely demise on social media and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Take a look at how South Indian film celebrities reacted to the news of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s tragic demise:

South Indian stars express grief

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

Sad and a heartbreaking day #SPBalasubrahmanyam . Lived his life beautifully, contributing to society his passion and music. His voice will live on forever. May he rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) September 25, 2020

Like I said this year just isn’t getting any better..another legend gone #ripspb sir..💔you have given us a world In which we can get lost in.. your voice your music is gonna live forever.. just like how u will live on forever in our hearts and memories..may you find ur peace pic.twitter.com/mHU8cbO97F — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) September 25, 2020

Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family....#ripspb sir. — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) September 25, 2020

Sad to hear the Demise of the legendary singer - SPB, his songs will echo through time, condolences to his family and close friends 🙏! Om Shanti — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 25, 2020

This was at March before the lockdown with my dear mamaaa #SPBalasubrahmanyam gaaru ❤️

Saw this video now

Couldn’t stop my tears rolling

Mama mamma pls pls #Getwellsoon

Let’s pray hard guyS

I need all of U tonite for the prayers



Love u mama #GetWellSoonSPBSIR pic.twitter.com/G7Z0D9vGfQ — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 24, 2020

I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/PJ4Wxk8uiA — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 25, 2020

Rest in Peace SPB sir. True legend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/aKju0579gB — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 25, 2020

Oh, God! My heart is broken to pieces along with crores of music lovers hearing his demise. But, I may get back only by the songs he left for us. My condolences to families, Friends of #SPBalasubrahmanyam Garu. @KTVTAMIL @SunTV @sunnewstamil @Tv_thanthi @news18dotcom pic.twitter.com/KQQiSr1HJN — Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) September 25, 2020

One of the gentlest but most magnificient notes in music is lost forever but will remain forever. 🙏🏻Great loss. I treasure every interaction with the legend. 🙏🏻#SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/Wsj4nDchn6 — Ramesh Aravind (@Ramesh_aravind) September 25, 2020

May your soul rest in peace sir #SPBalasubrahmanyam grown up listening to your songs & they will live on forever in our hearts.

we will never forget! #truelove #spbsir 💔 pic.twitter.com/vUl8SIueyu — Mahat Raghavendra (@MahatOfficial) September 25, 2020

The world has never seen anyone like you and will never see. Rip legendary singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. You will live in our hearts forever. #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/W47el0zARI — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) September 25, 2020

Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love... My condolences and prayers to the family and fans... 🙏🏻#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 25, 2020

Hospital releases statement

SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by wife Savitri and his two children - daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan, who will be performing the singer's last rites. On September 4, Subrahmanyam had tested negative for COVID-19, however, the singer still continued to be on the ventilator and ECMO. The hospital also released an official statement addressing the news:

The official press release from MGM Healthcare informing the demise of #SPBalasubrahmanyam garu #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/PjflZEcNd2 — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 25, 2020

All about SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam worked predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries and had recorded over 40,000 songs in nearly 16 Indian languages. In his career, SP Balasubrahmanyam bagged nearly six National Film Awards for his works in four different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. More so, the singer had earned civilian awards such as Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.

