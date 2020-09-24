SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health 'extremely Critical', Put On ‘maximal Life Support’:Hospital

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of August. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare, Chennai Hospital. He has been on ECMO since and his son continuously updated his fans of his health condition. Today, according to a statement released by the MGM Healthcare, the veteran actor's health is deteriorating. Read on to know about the singer's health condition.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health - September 24 update

SP Balasubrahmanyam has been put on ‘maximal life support’. The hospital where the veteran singer is hospitalised recently shared a public statement clarifying about SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. Accoding to the statement released, Balasubrahmanyam's health is extremely critical and he is currently on ECMO. However, his condition had deteriorated in the last 24 hours. The team at MGM healthcare stated that they are closely monitoring his health.

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's son, S. P. Charan has been updating about his health condition from time to time. On September 16, Balasubrahmanyam's son had tweeted that his father is stable and he is continuing with ECMO and Physio.

#spb health update 16/9/20



Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ekmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him. — S. P. Charan (@charanproducer) September 16, 2020

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam is one of the most reputed singers in the industry. He is known for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam music industry. He has recorded over 40000 songs in different regional languages and holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of recorded songs. He has received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and one Filmfare Award in his decades-long career in the music industry. Some of his most noticeable work has been in movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi and Aaptha Rakshaka. In 2020, he has sung songs for South Indian movies like Darbar, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Disco Raja, Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhaama, Palasa 1978, Vikram Rathode, and Ayyappa Kaataksham among others.

Promo Image courtesy: SP Balasubrahmanyam Instagram

