SS Rajamouli 'RRR' To Star This Malayalam Superstar In A Cameo Role

After the humongous success of the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli is ready with his next big-budget super flick RRR (Rise Roar Revolt). This film will star Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in pivotal roles in this film. The motion poster and Ram Charan's first look from the film were released recently which was loved by fans. With such a big budget, a lot of big names are being associated with the project. To add to the huge anticipation of the movie, it was reported that this Malayalam superstar will also be seen in a cameo role in RRR. Here is who the star is.

RRR to star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a cameo role

Recent reports suggest that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be seen in a crucial cameo in this mega-budget venture. It is reported that the film has a budget of over ₹350 crores and will be enough to accommodate the star. The reports also suggested that SS Rajamouli himself has requested Mohanlal for the role in RRR. However, nothing has yet been confirmed. If actor Mohanlal will make an appearance in the film, then this film will get a huge boost in the Kerala film market.

RRR will be helmed by director S.S. Rajamouli. Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr will be seen in lead roles. RRR is a fiction story about two legendary freedom fighters. We will see how their lives were before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The movie was set to release on January 8, 2021. Now that the shoot is not completed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film's release will most probably be postponed.

