Jr NTR & Ram Charan Trolls SS Rajamouli For Delaying First Look Release Of 'RRR'

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli was going to release the first look for his upcoming film RRR on Friday, March 27, 2020, but the release of the first look was delayed. After the release was delayed, the stars from his film Jr NTR and Ram Charan trolled him on their Twitter handles. Take a look at how Jr NTR and Ram Charan trolled SS Rajamouli on the delay of the release.

Read Also|Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

SS Rajamouli gets trolled by RRR leading cast members Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Director SS Rajamouli had planned to reveal the RRR first look as a birthday gift to actor Ram Charan. Jr NTR had revealed that the poster will release at 10 am. But after it failed, here is how the leading man trolled the director. Take a look at the series of tweets here.

Jr NTR reveals Charan's gift

Bro @AlwaysRamCharan, I wish I could've celebrated your birthday under better circumstances. But since we're under a lockdown & because staying home is important,I'm giving you a digital surprise at 10am tomorrow. Trust me,this is a bang you won't ever forget #BheemforRamaraju pic.twitter.com/Xq13wBBXOY — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 26, 2020

Read Also|RRR Motion Poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Convey Festive Wishes; Here's The Full Form

Jr NTR reveals SS Rajamouli has delayed his gift

Sorry brother @AlwaysRamCharan . I sent your gift to Jakkanna @ssrajamouli last night for his opinion. Being Rajamouli, you know how it goes. 🤦🏻‍♂️

Small delay.. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2020

Ram Charan's reply to the delay

What!!

You sent it to HIM!!??



Will I get it today?? https://t.co/yQOQH7gUjV — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2020

Read Also|Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, JR NTR's Rousing Tribute To COVID-19 Fighters, Watch

Jr NTR trolls SS Rajmouli

Yes bro @AlwaysRamCharan 😀 . Just checked with Jakkana @ssrajamouli . He's saying 4pm for sure 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/3hk0PLedOw — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2020

Jr NTR releases RRR first look of Ram Charan

As promised, I give you @AlwaysRamCharan!

Happy birthday brother! Will cherish our bond forever.#BheemforRamaraju https://t.co/nCiO2YLgs2 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2020

Read Also|Ram Charan & Jr NTR Talk About Coronavirus And Its Preventive Measures; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.