Jr NTR & Ram Charan Trolls SS Rajamouli For Delaying First Look Release Of 'RRR'

Regional Indian Cinema

Jr NTR promised a 'digital surprise' for Ram Charan on his birthday; however, it got delayed. He then trolled SS Rajamouli for delaying Ram's gift.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jr NTR

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli was going to release the first look for his upcoming film RRR on Friday, March 27, 2020, but the release of the first look was delayed. After the release was delayed, the stars from his film Jr NTR and Ram Charan trolled him on their Twitter handles. Take a look at how Jr NTR and Ram Charan trolled SS Rajamouli on the delay of the release. 

Read Also|Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

SS Rajamouli gets trolled by RRR leading cast members Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Director SS Rajamouli had planned to reveal the RRR first look as a birthday gift to actor Ram Charan. Jr NTR had revealed that the poster will release at 10 am. But after it failed, here is how the leading man trolled the director. Take a look at the series of tweets here. 

Jr NTR reveals Charan's gift

Read Also|RRR Motion Poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Convey Festive Wishes; Here's The Full Form  

Jr NTR reveals SS Rajamouli has delayed his gift

Ram Charan's reply to the delay

Read Also|Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, JR NTR's Rousing Tribute To COVID-19 Fighters, Watch

Jr NTR trolls SS Rajmouli

Jr NTR releases RRR first look of Ram Charan

 Read Also|Ram Charan & Jr NTR Talk About Coronavirus And Its Preventive Measures; Watch Video

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
