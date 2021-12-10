After treating fans with a spectacular visual treat with the launch of the RRR trailer, makers of the upcoming film are overwhelmed with the love. Ever since SS Rajamouli had announced his magnum opus RRR, fans had been excitedly waiting to catch a glimpse of the film. After the trailer launch, the Baahubali actor penned a gratitude note for all the fans.

The much-awaited film that stars an ensemble star cast, including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran, had been garnering much love and appreciation from the fans. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the characters of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who were activists of Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, fighting for the country during the 1920s. The plot of the venture is set to be a 'fire vs ice' battle after the duo's friendship undergoes ups and downs.

SS Rajamouli thanks fans for showering love on the RRR trailer

The plot of the venture revolves around the British Governor's capture of a girl along, and Komaram Bheem turning a 'protector' for her. The British then employ Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is the police with the British Police, to nab Bheem. The duo initially becomes friends and promise to give it all for their friendship. Soon after the trailer was released, it garnered 51.1 Million+ Views in 24 Hours!! After receiving a great response from the fans on the RRR trailer, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, “No words to express and can’t say anything more for the #RRRTrailer response from all corners…Our entire team is overjoyed with the response.:),” along with many folding hands emoticons.

— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 10, 2021

There are some intense action sequences, involving heavy use of VFX, weapons, and stunts. In the trailer, which is of 3 minutes and 15 seconds, one could see grand visuals of crowds in the pre-Independence era, the British officers, and more. The numerous teasers of the film, introducing the lead characters, and the latest 'glimpse' where grand sequences and high-octane sequences were shown, had become a talking point. Even one song, Naatu Naatu or Nacho Nacho, where the lead duo could be seen dancing energetically, was also loved by fans.

