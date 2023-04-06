SS Rajamouli Is Proud Of 'Peddanna' MM Keeravaani For Being Honoured With Padma Shri

Music composer MM Keeravaani was conferred with one of India's highest civilian honours, Padma Shri on Wednesday (April 5). The award was presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was also present at the ceremony.

Sharing a picture with Keeravaani, the director extended his congratulations to the music composer and wrote, “So proud of my Peddanna.” In the image, MM Keeravaani was seen dressed in an all-black suit ensemble. SS Rajamouli wore a white shirt, gray pants with a pair of white shoes. Check out the post here:

Earlier, SS Rajamouli had also penned a note for his “Peddanna” MM Keeravaani when winners of the Padma Awards were announced in January, this year. The director wrote, “Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long overdue. But, as you say, the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to the universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu."

More on MM Keeravaani's achievements

MM Keeravaani has been on a winning spree in the US. For the RRR song Naatu Naatu, he most recently took home the Best Song Oscar, Golden Globe, HCA, and Critics Choice Awards. The songs from the movies Kshana Kshanam, Varasudu, Paheli, Magadheera, and the Baahubali series are among Keeravaani's other well-known compositions.

The music composer had previously reacted to his Padma Shri win. Taking to his Twitter handle, MM Keeravaani wrote, “Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion.”

Padma Awards 2023

The Padma awards are given to exceptional people in the fields of sports, social work, literature and education, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, public affairs, and social work. It can also be presented for advancing Indian culture, defending human rights, and conserving biodiversity, among other things. The Centre announced the list of the 2023 awards on January 25. The list included six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awardees. The list also includes 19 female recipients this year.