SS Rajamouli Reveals Why Alia Bhatt Is Perfect For Her Role In The Film 'RRR'

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli released the first look for his upcoming film RRR on Friday, March 27, 2020. After the release of the first look of Ram Charan from the film, SS Rajamouli recently talked about why he was keen on casting Alia Bhatt in RRR. He spoke about it to an entertainment portal. Here is what SS Rajamouli had to say.

SS Rajamouli on why Alia Bhatt was important for him in the film 'RRR'

While speaking to an entertainment portal, SS Rajamouli expressed that the film is now about a love triangle and that is why it cannot be said that Alia has been cast opposite Ramcharan or NTR Jr. He also added that Alia Bhatt has been cast in the role as she has the perfect level of innocence and vulnerability which he was looking for in that part. He also expressed that Alia Bhatt was going to shoot for her part in April, but due to the coronavirus outbreak the shooting schedule will be reworked and they will shoot the film later.

SS Rajamouli said that he is looking forward to work with Alia Bhatt. He also added that Alia is an actor who can stand her ground between NTR Jr and Ramcharan and that is why she was the perfect choice for the role.

RRR will be helmed by director S.S. Rajamouli. In RRR, we will see Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. Alia Bhatt will be seen in a key role. The movie is a fiction story about two legendary freedom fighters. We will see how their lives were before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The movie is set to release on July 30, 2020, but now that the shooting is not complete the film will most probably be postponed.

