SS Rajamouli Reacts As 'RRR' Completes 100-day Run In Japan

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has gained popularity both in and outside of India, particularly in the United States and Japan. The film has been running successfully in 114 Japanese theatres for over 100 days and has received a lot of love from the Japanese audience.

Director SS Rajamouli expressed his gratitude to the Japanese fans for making the film a success and shared a poster of the list of theatres where the blockbuster is still playing.

He tweeted, "Back in those days, a film running for 100 days, 175 days etc was a big thing. The business structure changed over time...Gone are those fond memories... But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy. Love you Japan... Arigato Gozaimasu..."

Check out SS Rajamouli’s tweet here:

Back in those days, a film running for 100days, 175 days etc was a big thing. The business structure changed over time...Gone are those fond memories...



But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy ❤️❤️



Love you Japan... Arigato Gozaimasu...🙏🏽🙏🏽 #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/bLVeSstyIa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 28, 2023

The RRR team received an amazing response in Japan upon the release of the film, surpassing the JPY400 million (Rs 22 crore) gross of Rajinikanth's 'Muthu' in 1998. Other successful Indian films in Japan include ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ and ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ by SS Rajamouli, ‘3 Idiots’ by Aamir Khan, ‘English Vinglish’ by Sridevi, and ‘PadMan’ by Akshay Kumar.

The period drama has not just won hearts around the world but also international awards including two Critics Choice Awards and a Golden Globe. 'RRR' has also bagged an Oscar nomination for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ composed by MM Keeravani.

The film, which was released globally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, has reportedly grossed around Rs 1,200–1,258 crore worldwide. 'RRR' has set several box office records including the third-highest-grossing Indian film and second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.