SS Rajamouli's RRR To Get Massive Opening, To Release In More Than 10k Theatres Worldwide

SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, RRR. The film is set to hit the theatres on Friday, that is March 25, and includes an ensemble cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. According to new development, SS Rajamouli's period drama will get the biggest release ever for any film in the history of Indian cinema. The news has excited the film's fans ever more.

RRR to release approximately in 10k theatres worldwide

According to a tweet made by T2BLive, RRR will be released in approximately 10,000 theatres worldwide. The tweet read, "#RRRMovie To Release Approx 10000+ Theaters World Wide.....Terrific Advance Bookings in the Telugu States....Earth Shattering Openings On Cards." This is the highest ever for an Indian film to date, the makers are set to release the movie on around 2500 screens in the USA alone.

#RRRMovie To Release Approx 10000+ Theaters World Wide.....Terrific Advance Bookings in Telugu States....Earth Shattering Openings On Cards💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/eoxY6lDcUt — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) March 24, 2022

RRR's advance bookings have broken all the records and not only in India, people spread all over the world are crazy about the notable cast as well as Rajamouli's directorial. Ticket bookings have already started and cinema halls are being declared as housefull. RRR tickets in Delhi NCR are quite expensive, that is Rs 2100, that too without taxes, while the tickets in Mumbai costs around Rs 1720 per person.

RRR (Cast and Plot)

RRR features an ensemble cast including the likes of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while SS Rajamouli is directing it. The movie will mark Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture and will see her play the role of Sita. The film is slated to release on 25 March 2022. Apart from the trio, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

Glimpses from the upcoming magnum opus were recently released online and saw Ram Charan and Jr NTR shooting for an intense action-packed shot. Charan could be seen riding a horse, while his co-star was seen riding a bike behind him. The original release date for RRR was October 13, 2021, however, it was postponed due to COVID-19 prohibitions on mass gatherings in the aftermath of last year's deadly second wave.

Image: Twitter/@SwayamD71945083