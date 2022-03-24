Will SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Beat 5-year-old Record Held By Prabhas-starrer 'Baahubali 2'?

Touted to be one of the highly-anticipated movies by SS Rajamouli almost 5 years of gap, RRR will be in the theatres in less than 24 hours. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 25 and includes an ensemble cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. But, the biggest question resides here if the film will break the records of Prabhas starrer Baahubali- The Conclusion which set a new milestone in India by gaining Rs 700 crores in just 5 days after the film's release.

Will SS Rajamouli's comeback with 'RRR' break 'Baahubali's record?

Well, this question is swirling in everybody's mind. SS Rajamouli, who is making his grand comeback with PAN India mega movie RRR, is all set for the film's release on Friday. Shattering all the records, Baahubali- The Conclusion's records remain unbroken so far and experts believe that only Rajamouli can break his own record. But, as per the media report, RRR's advance bookings have broken all the records and not only in India, people, spread all over the world are crazy about the notable cast as well as Rajamouli's directorial, RRR. The pre-bookings have begun in other countries as well which is a major fact behind the film's unbeaten success in the future.

Will the star powers (Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ali Bhatt, Ajay Devgn) manage to pull the audience?

There is no doubt in the fact that the two biggest stars of the South cinema, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, will play a major factor in pulling audiences, but Bollywood superstars, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who have a large fan following in the entire country as well as oversees, will attract the audience in bulk. After Gangubai Kathiawadi's success, many are waiting to see Alia playing 10 minutes cameo in RRR.

SS Rajamouli's 3 years of hard work to pay off?

The Director of the most-awaited film, RRR has been working hard on the film for 3 years, which is quite a long period someone is investing in the film. After Baahubali 2's success, the director has already called RRR his dream project for which the ensemble cast has been dedicated for a very long time. While it's Rajamouli only who termed RRR to be a bigger movie than Baahubali which once created a buzz on social media leaving netizens gushing over the same.

Rajamouli is undoubtedly considered one of the most innovative yet celebrated filmmakers. This came to cognizance after he made a movie on a housefly, Makkhi, who wreaks havoc on those who killed him in his last life. The movie gained momentum resulting in becoming the audience's favourite one.

Has RRR's delay, due to the COVID-19 pandemic made people more curious?

The original release date for RRR was October 13, 2021, however, it was postponed due to COVID-19 prohibitions on mass gatherings in the aftermath of last year's deadly second wave. The film later got postponed to 8th January 2022, was delayed several timed concerning rises cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the wait is about to be over as RRR is going to have a theatrical release in less than a day, which is unquestionably rising people's curiosity.

Film's promotional event may play a major factor

The cast and crew of the SS Rajamouli-helmed magnum opus, RRR, are busy attending promotional events in key Indian cities. Not leaving a single stone unturned to promote their forthcoming film before the masses, the ensemble cast of the film including Junior NTR, Ram Charan, alongside SS Rajamouli planned multi-city tours to promote the historical drama. The itinerary of the RRR team included Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta, Varanasi and Dubai.

Image: Twitter/@LahariMusic/Karthik_Keerthy