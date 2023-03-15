Straight From Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli Posts Latest Pic With MM Keeravani; Take A Look

SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR and Baahubali, recently took to social media to laud Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani after the historic Oscar win. The director posed alongside MM Keeravaani at the Oscars ceremony and shared a snap of himself alongside Keeravani on social media. Naatu Naatu became the first song from an Indian production to win in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards.

In the picture, SS Rajamouli is seen wearing a maroon traditional attire. At the same time, MM Keeravani is seen donning his iconic shiny dark green suit. Keeravani held his Oscar in one hand while giving a thumbs-up with the other. Check out SS Rajamouli’s picture with Keeravani below.

Naatu Naatu’s historic win at the 95th Academy Awards

Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards. The song won against the likes of Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This Is a Life by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Diane Warren’s Applause from Women Talking.

The song was also performed at the Academy Awards. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone took the centre stage to announce Naatu Naatu. She noted the song’s setting within the film works to incorporate anti-colonialist themes. However, she called it “a total banger.” Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the song to perfection, and the performance was almost a total recreation of Naatu Naatu’s music video.

What’s next for SS Rajamouli

While speaking with Variety during the RRR team’s celebration of the big win, Rajamouli revealed that RRR’s sequel is happening as the script for the film is in the works. Now that India has scored an Oscar, Rajamouli said that it will likely speed up the process as more and more fans would give in to the hype surrounding the film.

Rajamouli’s father, V Vijayendra Prasad, one of the scriptwriters behind RRR, is “seriously working” with the director on a script for RRR 2.