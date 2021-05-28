STR's Maanaadu Makers Postpone Release Of The Movie's First Single, Know Why

STR's Maanaadu's latest song and first single's launch has been postponed indefinitely. The producer of the upcoming action film recently took to his Twitter handle to share the news with STR's fans. He said that the delay had been caused due to the results of COVID-19 on the country.

On May 27, 2021, he told the audience that it would be unethical and inhumane to release the new single when the country was facing loss due to the Coronavirus pandemic. They said that no one is currently in the mood to celebrate and, therefore, do not wish to launch the song. Producer Suresh Kamatchi said that fans would have to wait until the lockdown is lifted for the new song to be released.

STR's Maanaadu's first single's release gets postponed

STR's fans quickly responded with the utmost respect for the producer's decision. They agreed with Kamatchi and responded with,"Respect your words", "We understand", "We will wait" and more. They said that they would be patient until the pandemic subsided to enjoy the new single and the movie. The release date for STR's Maanaadu is not yet announced.

Respect Your Words anna @sureshkamatchi



It's Not Right Time To Release ...Stay Safe Na ❤️ — joshva (@josthalagangul1) May 27, 2021

We #SilambarasanTR Fans Respects #Maanaadu Team Decision Sir !! 🙏 Stay Safe And Take Care sir !!

King 👑 @SilambarasanTR_ — fan_girl_STR_ (@fan_girl_str_) May 27, 2021

We will wait anna!👍 Stay safe all❤️#Maanaadu — Jegan_ᵐᵃᵃⁿᵃᵃᵈᵘ ˢᵗʳ (@jegansubash) May 27, 2021

We can understand bro — V.M.KRISHNAN (@vmkrishna0205) May 27, 2021

The trailer for Maanaadu was released on February 3, 2021. The short video gave a glimpse into the movie showing the action star in a brand new role as Abdul Khaaliq. Apparently, he would possess the power to control time and modify it according to his wishes. According to the trailer, the film would include S J Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshani, in pivotal roles along with STR in the lead role. Bharathiraja, S A Chandrashekhar, Anjena Kirti, Daniel Annie Pope, Karnuankaran, will also be a part of the movie in supporting roles.

STR's Maanaadu trailer

STR's movies coming up in 2021

Other than Maanaadu, which is helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the actor is expecting the release of one other film. He will be seen in Patha Thalu, directed by Obeli N Krishna, along with Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, and many others. The movie is currently in the filming stage.

Earlier this year, he was seen in Eeswaran as Eeswaran. The action film was written and directed by Suseenthiran. It was released on January 14, 2021. The movie failed to impress the audience who only gave it a rating of 4.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

Image: Still from Maanaadu

