Stunt Master Kanal Kannan Arrested Over Social Media Post in Nagercoil

Kanal Kannan, a very popular stunt master in Tamil cinema has worked with several leading actors in the industry from the likes of Superstar Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay. The stunt master has now been arrested by Nagercoil Cyber Crime branch police over his recent social media post. The controversial video showed a priest dancing.

Kanal Kannan has been involving himself with the popular Hindu outfit in Tamil Nadu called the Hindu Munnani.

He holds the post of the State Secretary of the Arts and Literature wing on the Hindu Munnani.

Why did the cyber crime police arrest Kannan?

A few days ago, the stunt master had shared a video of a foreign priest on his twitter. In the video, the priest was seen dancing with a young girl. Kanal Kannan posted the video which was edited along with Tamil songs in the background. He even captioned the tweet saying, "This is the culture of the foreign religions". This post of Kanal Kannan had received a lot of flak from others on twitter.

Following this, a member of the DMK IT wing from Thittuvilai area of Kanyakumari district named Austin Bennett, had filed a complaint with the Nagercoil crime branch against Kanal Kannan. Following this, the Nagercoil Cyber-crime branch police filed a case and booked Kanal Kannan under 2 sections.

Earlier today, the crime branch police issued summons to Kanal Kannan to appear for an inquiry. Upon which, the stunt master appeared for an investigation at the Nagercoil Cyber-crime branch police station at around 10am in the morning. Following the investigation, the cyber-crime police arrested stunt master Kanal Kannan and have now produced him befote the district magistrate for judicial remand.

What does Hindu Munnani has to say?

When Republic asked the Hindu Munnani regarding this, the state spokesperson Mr. Elangovan stated that, "This is an entirely fabricated case. It was already a viral video that was posted by him. As an Indian citizen, do we not have the freedom of expression in this country? It's an entirely motivated case that the DMK government has unleashed upon him."

He added, "They have been doing the same to all parties and outfits with opposite ideologies. If DMK is so strict, we have given so many complaints regarding temples and idols etc. But they have taken no action upon any of these. Why is this kind of attitude only upon the Hindus in this state? We strictly condemn this arrest".