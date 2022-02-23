Sukumar B To Work With Chiranjeevi For Next After 'Pushpa'? Director Spills Details

After the smashing success of Pushpa: The Rise, director Sukumar is all set to begin his next adventure. For his next, the visionary director has roped in megastar Chiranjeevi. The director took to Instagram and shared a picture with the legendary actor while welcoming him on board. Along with the picture, Sukumar also confirmed that working with Chiranjeevi is like a ‘dream come true’ moment for him.

However, fans will be slightly surprised to know that the two have not ever collaborated for a feature film. Going by the entire caption, it seems that the two have teamed up for an ad commercial. Read on to know more about Sukumar's untitled next with Chiranjeevi.

Sukumar to work with megastar Chiranjeevi

In the picture shared by Sukumar, he along with other team members can be seen presenting the megastar with a hamper while welcoming him. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “Dream come true Wielding megaphone for Megastar. Details very soon.” Although the two are collaborating for a commercial, however excited fans requested the director to join forces with the legendary actor for a great film on a mind-blowing concept like Pushpa.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has a list of films lined up in his kitty including Godfather, Chiru 154, and Bolaa Shankar. He also has Koratala Siva directorial Acharya too in his kitty with son Ram Charam in a key role. On the other hand, after receiving a terrific response for his latest release Pushpa starring Allu Arjun in the lead, director Sukumar is busy working on the second part of the film titled, Pushpa: The Rule.

Sukumar is popularly known for his special realistic touch when it comes to making blockbuster movies revolving around the small town and real characters. Sukumar B had made his directorial debut with Allu Arjun starer romantic-drama film Arya, which was released in 2004 and the duo reunited again for Pushpa: The rise part 1 which was a massive hit. Allu will soon begin shooting for part 2 of the film. Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, hit the theatres on December 17.

