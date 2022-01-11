Allu Arjun Pens Heartfelt Post For 'Pushpa: The Rise' Director Sukumar B On His Birthday

Sukumar B is among one of the most talented directors down south. He is well-known for some of his successful projects like 100% Love, Nenokkadine, Nannaku Prematho and Rangasthalam. He is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for him from all corners. Many celebrities from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles and wished the director. But what caught our attention was Allu Arjun's special wish for his beloved director friend. Allu taking to his Twitter handle shared a throwback picture from the sets of Pushpa: The rise part 1 and penned a special note for him.

Allu Arjun wishes Sukumar on his birthday

Sukumar is popularly known for his special realistic touch when it comes to making blockbuster movies revolving around the small town and real characters. Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Pushpa: The rise part 1, Allu captioned the picture as -"Many many happy returns of the day to my dearest Sukumar Garu"

Many many happy returns of the day to my dearest Sukumar garu 🖤 pic.twitter.com/QNv8lZUaYm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2022

Sukumar B had made his directorial debut with Allu Arjun starer romantic-drama film Arya, which was released in 2004 and the duo reunited again for Pushpa: The rise part 1 which was a massive hit. Allu will soon begin shooting for part 2 of the film.

Pushpa's massive success

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, hit the theatres on December 17. At the fourth weekend, it made an impressive worldwide collection of about Rs 325 crores and the Hindi version’s net collection has crossed Rs 80 crores. The film has already bowled over audiences with its theatrical release, and now it is preparing for the big release of the Hindi version on Amazon Prime.

The central theme of the film revolves around sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a coolie worker in the Seshachalam woods of Andhra Pradesh. The film has received a thunderous response at the box office window.

Allu Arjun's upcoming Projects

On the work front, Allu will not just begin shooting for Pushpa part 2 but the actor also has AA21 with director Koratala Siva and Venu Sriram's Icon in the pipeline.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@ARYASUKKU