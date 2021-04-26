Sulthan's Release On OTT Gets Preponed By Two Days; Know Why

South Indian actors Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna are currently enjoying the success of their latest film Sulthan. The film had a theatrical release on April 2, 2021, in Tamil and Telugu languages. The action film was set to premiere on the OTT platform on May 2, 2021, but due to some recent developments, the film has been preponed and the new date has been announced

About Sulthan's release on the OTT platforms

Sulthan's release on the OTT platform has been preponed 2 days earlier due to the new lockdown rules to the shutting of theatres in South India from April 26. The film will be releasing on Friday, April 30, in both Tamil and Telugu languages on OTT platforms. As far as where to watch Sulthan is concerned, the digital rights for the Telugu version are bagged by streaming platform Aha whereas the Tamil rights are acquired by streaming platform Disney Hotstar+.

About Sulthan's cast and crew

Sulthan is helmed by Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan and bankrolled by SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film marked Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil film debut apart from her and Karthi in the lead roles. It features Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Ramachandra Raju amongst others in prominent roles. The film featured songs composed by musical duo Vivek-Mervin while the background score was handled by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography was handled by Sathyan Sooryan whereas Ruben took care of the editing.

About Sulthan's plot

The film follows the life of a motherless child Vikram who was raised by a group of hardened criminals who work for his father Sethupathu. Called Sulthan by his father's workers, he loves the group of 100 men and treats him as his brothers but hated their taste for violence. However, when his father dies, he had to take up the responsibility of handling these men and their works. Sulthan decides to transform them and teach them to live as civilized people. While the task looked almost impossible, the men's loyalty towards Sulthan gives him a fighting chance. The situation takes a different turn when Otta Lorry concocts a lie about a marriage proposal for him from a remote village and he falls for a girl called Rukmani who is the daughter of the head of that village.

