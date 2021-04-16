'Sundhara Travels' Cast: A List Of Actors And Roles They Play

The 2002 Tamil film Sundara Travels is a comedy-drama that has filmmaker Asokan at its helm. The Kollywood film is an official remake of the 2001 Malayalam film Ee Parakkum Thalika and the cast of Sundhara Travels is headlined by Murali, Radha, Vadivelu, Vinu Chakravarthy and others in pivotal roles. Read on to know about the entire Sundhara Travels movie cast to find out details about all the characters of the film.

'Sundhara Travels' cast (lead)

Murali as Gopikrishna

Prolific Tamil and Kannada actor Murali plays the lead role of Gopikrishna in Sundhara Travels. Murali as Gopikrishna essays the role of an old-bus driver who receives the bus as compensation for his beloved father's death by a road accident. While facing several issues with repairing the old bus, Gopi lands himself in a problem after he throws shade at the City Traffic Commissioner. Upon being asked to leave the city with his bus, Gopi crosses paths with Gayathri and love blossoms between the two.

Radha as Gayathri

Kathavarayan star Radha rose to fame with her exemplary performance as Gayathri in this Asokan-directorial. Radha as Gayathri essays the role of an influential politician's daughter who runs away from her family after being forced to join politics by her father. Gayathri is shown to be Gopi's love interest and the female lead in Sundhara Travels.

Vadivelu as Azhagu

Renowned comedian & Tamil film actor Vadivelu plays the role of Azhagu in this comedy-drama. Vadivelu as Azhagu plays the only friend of Gopikrishna in the film, who is also shown to be the cleaner of Gopi's old bus. Azhagu is the sole strong pillar of support for Gopi and the former also helps the latter with sneaking into Gayathri's house as her father fixes her marriage with someone else.

Vinu Chakravarthy as Veerappan

Late polyglot actor Vinu Chakravarthy plays the role of Veerappan in Sundhara Travels. Vinu as Veerappan essays the City Traffic Commissioner's role in this comedy film. Upon being insulted by Gopi, Veerappan commands the latter to leave the city with his old bus.

Sundhara Travels cast (supporting)

P. Vasu plays the role of Gayathri's father, Santhanam

Sabitha Anand plays the role of Gayathri's mother, Lakshmi

Lavanya plays the role of a TV Reporter

Pandu plays the role of a Police Inspector

