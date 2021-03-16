Suniel Shetty Reveals What He Feels About 'Mosagallu' At Its Pre-release Event

Actor Suniel Shetty is set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry with Vishnu Manchu's upcoming Mosagallu. The film revolves around one of the biggest IT scams in India. The film is written and produced by Vishnu Manchu and is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. The film stars Vishnu Manch and Kajal Aggarwal. Suniel Shetty plays the role of a cop in the movie. In a pre-release event, Suniel talked about his feelings on being part of Mosagallu.

Suniel Shetty expressed his sincere gratitude at the pre-release event of Mosagallu. The actor said that he feels honoured to work with Mohan Babu's family and it is a dream come true for him as he always admired Mohan Babu and his family. The actor then praised Vishnu Manchu and the subject of the movie. He revealed that at first Mosagallu was planned only to be released in English and Telugu but later on it was decided to release the film in all Indian languages. Furthermore, Shetty even thanked Mohan Babu's wife for the fish curry which was made by her for everyone during the shooting of the movie. He added that the fish curry is sent to him all the way to Mumbai. In the end, Suniel Shetty said that the film is close to his heart he hopes that the film works and it is important for the film to work for the survival of the cinema in this ongoing pandemic.

Rana Duggabati, Mohan Babu, and several other prominent celebrities of the Telugu cinema industry were present at the pre-release event and they wished all the best to Vishnu and the entire cast and crew of Mosagallu. Kajal Aggarwal expressed his excitement about the film as it is her first release after her wedding. Vishnu Manchu thanked the entire cast and crew members of the especially thanked Kajal for agreeing to play the role of her sister in the movie.

About Mosagallu

Mosagallu is an upcoming Telugu movie directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, which is based on a true story that revolves around a huge IT scam that shook the Indian IT industry involving an amount of around 2600 crore rupees. The movie is written and produced by Vishnu Manchu himself and is believed to be the most expensive film of Vishnu's career till now with a budget of around Rs 51 crore.

