Actor Sunny Wayne Says He Is Immensely 'proud & Excited' For Maiden Production 'Padavettu'

Sunny Wayne, known for his roles in movies like Aadu 2, Pokkiri Simon, and June, in a recent interview, talked about his first film as a producer. He said that he is excited and feels lucky to be part of a content-driven movie like Padavettu. He also expressed hope and anticipation about the forthcoming movie on the second anniversary of his production banner Sunny Wayne Productions.



The forthcoming film, starring Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan in the lead will reportedly mark the directorial debut of Liju Krishna, with whom Sunny has associated in the past. Reportedly, Sunny Wayne produced Liju Krishna's critically acclaimed play- Moment Just Before Death. Lastly, in the interview, Sunny Wayne exclaimed that the Liju Krishnan directed play laid a strong foundation and paved the way for the production house to foray into feature film making.

Also Read | 'Manju Warrier Made 'Padavettu' More Magical', Reveals Sunny Wayne

Also Read | Manju Warrier Joins Malayalam Film 'Padavettu' Cast, Reveals Nivin Pauly

Padavettu also features Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The makers of the upcomer recently revealed that Manju Warrier too joined the cast of Padavettu. The forthcoming movie reported to be shot in Kannur will have Nivin Pauly in two getups. Padavettu is reportedly in the last leg of the shoot, and will hit the marquee somewhere around Onam 2020.

Meanwhile, Sunny Wayne has an array of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Chathur Mukham. The movie, starring Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne, is reported to be a horror film. The Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V directorial marks Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne's first collaboration. The Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne starrer will hit the silver screens in 2020.

Also Read | Malayalam Actor Sunny Wayne Gets Hitched, Dulquer Salmaan, Other Stars Join The Newlyweds For A Celebration

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan On Digital Detox From Social Media, Says 'Need A Break At The Moment'

Besides the upcomer, Sunny Wayne is awaiting the release of his stalled movie Zam Zam. The film, starring Manjima Mohan and Sunny Wayne in the lead is the official remake of Hindi film Queen (2013). The Neelakanta directorial was expected to release last year, however, due to undisclosed reasons the movie got pushed indefinitely.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.