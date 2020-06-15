Trisha Krishnan On Digital Detox From Social Media, Says 'Need A Break At The Moment'

On Sunday, Trisha Krishnan revealed that she would be going on a digital detox for a few weeks. She said that she is doing because her "mind needs oblivion at the moment." (sic) Trisha Krishnan further revealed that she is taking a digital detox for no particular reason. She also asked everyone to stay indoors and safe. She ended the tweet sending in love for all her fans and loved ones.

Check out the tweet

On a happy but “my mind needs oblivion at the moment” note,a digital detox it is.....

Stay home!Stay safe!This too shall pass😇

Love you all and see you soon🤗 — Trish (@trishtrashers) June 13, 2020

Trisha Krishnan, who has always been aloof from social media, recently, shot a short film from home for Gautham Vasudev Menon. The shot-at-home short film reunited Trisha Krishnan and Simbu after their last endeavour Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (2010). The Trisha Krishnan and Simbu starrer series was titled Kartik Dial Sethya Yenn and released on May 20, 2020.

The Trisha Krishnan and STR starrer received rave reviews from the audiences, who were awaiting the reunion of the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya pair. The short film's background score was composed by A.R. Rahman. The Trisha Krishnan and Simbu starrer was produced by Dr.Ishari.K.Ganesh and Gautham Vasudev Menon under their respective production banners.

Trisha Krishnan last graced the silver screen with Karthik Subbaraj's Petta. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, narrates the tale of a hostel warden, who plans to avenge the death of his family. The Trisha Krishnan starrer released in 2019 was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, among others in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, she also has Jeetu Joseph's Ram and M. Saravanan's Raangi in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in 2020.

