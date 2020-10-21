Suraj Venjaramoodu Quarantines Himself After Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests COVID Positive

Days after South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, actor Suraj Venjaramoodu took to his Facebook handle to announce that he has now gone into self-quarantine. In his note, Suraj Venjaramoodu requested those who came in contact with him on the sets of Jana Gana Mana to quarantine themselves. The actor posted the note in Malayalam, which roughly translates to:

Dear ones, you all know that Prithviraj and director Dijo Jose Antony tested COVID positive during the shooting of Jana Gana Mana. I quarantine myself because I was part of that film and came in contact with them during the shooting. Therefore, those who have been in contact with me on Janaganamana sets in the last few days are advised to go to the Compulsory Quarantine and those who have any symptoms should be tested as soon as possible. Your own. Suraj Venjaramoodu

Sooraj Venjaramoodu's post:

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently announced that he is asymptomatic. More so, the actor mentioned he has now gone into isolation. The actor further clarified that he is doing fine and all primary and secondary contacts have been asked to get quarantined and tested. Take a look:

Stars who contracted COVID-19

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the virus earlier in July. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, too, tested positive. In July, South Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli had mentioned that he and his family members tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined after they developed mild fever recently which subsided by itself.

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, Rapper Fred The Godson passed away after losing his battle to Coronavirus at the mere age of 35. The news of Rapper Fred the Godson’s untimely demise was confirmed by one of his friends on Instagram. Legendary jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr also passed away due to severe complications after contracting coronavirus.

Ellis Marsalis Jr was hospitalised with symptoms of COVID-19. He later passed away with complications from the infection. Since the pandemic began, Hollywood stars like Madonna, Idris Elba, Charlotte Lawrence, Manu Dibango, Colton Underwood, Andy Cohen, and many others have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

