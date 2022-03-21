Post the release of his latest drama Etharkkum Thunindhavan, South sensation Suriya has commenced filming for his upcoming venture Vaadivaasal. Helmed by ace director Vetrimaaran, the test shoot of the film is currently taking place in ECR Chennai. Several pictures and videos from the shooting sets have gone viral on social media. The pictures were from the test shoot which was filmed to finalise the location on the outskirts of Chennai. According to Pinkvilla, Suriya’s look for the movie is also likely to be sealed later today.

The shooting of the film was reportedly staged in a bull-taming arena. The visuals from the sets showed Suriya jostling with a crowd of bull-tamers, waiting for Vaadi Vaasal i.e bull’s gate to open. The visuals of the shoot were quite similar to veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s cult classic Virumaandi, which also featured the tradition of bull-taming and its relevance in Tamil culture.

Suriya's next film Vaadivaasal goes on floors

Suriya’s upcoming film Vaadi Vaasal is the director’s second such film to include a sport involving animals. His national award-winning 2011 film Aadukalam explored the long legacy and culture of rooster fights in Tamil Nadu. Notably, Vaadi Vaasal will mark Suriya’s maiden collaboration with Vetrimaaran, who has so far associated only with Dhanush. The videos from the shooting location show people flocking to the sets while positioning themselves at the venue to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor and the role he will essay in the film.

According to Pinkvilla, the film is said to be based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. The plot revolves around the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai, also known as the fighting bull and its tamer. The background tracks for the film will be composed by veteran musician GV Prakash. The music director recently dropped a video on the internet, stating that the music of Vaadivaasal will be very native, raw, and rustic.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s latest release Etharkkum Thunindhavan, stars Priyanka Mohan, Vinay Raj, Soori, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Rajkiran, Subbu Panchu, M S Bhaskar vela Ramamoorthy, Jayaprakash, and many others in pivotal roles. The film centres around a social fighter Kannabiran, who fights crimes against women. As per the reports of Filmibeat, the film has kickstarted on a good note and managed to collect around Rs 15.21 Crore from the Tamil Nadu box office.

IMAGE: Twitter/@sidhuwrites/@Karthikravivar_