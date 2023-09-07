Suriya 43: Fahadh Faasil's Wife Nazriya Nazim Bags Role In Sudha Kongara Directorial?

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara, who is set to reunite with Suriya after Soorarai Pottru (2020), has reportedly locked the leading lady of the film. Tentatively titled Suriya 43, the film was announced earlier this year. It will see the actor portray a more challenging role as compared to Soorarai Pottru.

The Newsmakers

Suriya 43, which is touted to be a gangster thriller, is currently in the pre-production stage. Though the makers have remained tight-lipped about the plot and the cast, reports suggest Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has been roped in to play a pivotal role in it. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya 43 will mark Nazriya Nazam's comeback to the Tamil industry after the 2014 film Vaayi Moodi Pesavum.

Who's saying what

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Nazriya Nazam will be collaborating for the first time with director Sudha Kongara. The actress has signed the film, but not many details have been revealed regarding her role in it. However, it is believed just like all the previous leading actresses in Sudha Kongara's films, Nazriya will have a powerful role in Suriya 43.

(Nazriya Nazim to reportedly join Suriya 43 cast | Image: Nazriya Nazim/Instagram)

It is also reported that Dulquer Salmaan will also be a part of Suriya 43. If reports are true, this will be Dulquer's first film with Suriya.

Meanwhile...

Suriya 43 will reportedly go on the floors in October, later this year. During an interview with Tamil magazine, Sudha Kongara opened up about the upcoming film and revealed that Suriya would appear in a never-seen-before avatar in it.

"My next project is more challenging when compared to Soorarai Pottru. It is a big-budget film, but it is not a biopic. It is a movie that you all will love. I think it is my passion project, and Suriya is also equally excited about it," the director said.